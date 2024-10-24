Most cities in Metro Manila suspend classes for Thursday

Most cities in Metro Manila declared suspension of classes in private and public schools as Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine'' will continue to bring moderate to heavy rain in the region until Thursday.

The suspension of classes was declared by the municipality of Pateros; the cities of Manila, Las Pinas, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed Metro Manila was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two on Wednesday afternoon.

The state weather bureau said Metro Manila will continue to experience moderate to heavy rains ranging 50 to 100 mm rain until Thursday.

This is the third suspension of classes declared in some areas in Metro Manila due to ''Kristine'' as there are cities like Manila that issued the suspension since 12 noon on Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS