''Kristine'' now tropical storm, Metro Manila under signal number one

"Kristine" intensified into a tropical storm as more areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two in Luzon and Visayas on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Assistant Weather Services chief Chris Perez said ''Kristine'' "may move north towards Cagayan area, Isabela area, or around Aurora northern part of Quezon".

Metro Manila is now under signal number one but Perez said: '' we're not ruling out the possibility of issuing higher warning signals if there will be changes in the actual movement of the typhoon."

"Kristine" was located 390 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte moving west northwest at 15 km/h. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to km/h, Pagasa said in its 5 pm bulletin. Its rain band 760 kilometers which is causing rains in MIndanao.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Two were hoisted over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Basud, Daet, Talisay, Vinzons, Paracale, Mercedes), the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Saglay, Tigaon), the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi) and the eastern portion of Sorsogon (Barcelona, Gubat, Prieto Diaz) in Luzon, and the northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Laoang, Catubig, Lapinig, Pambujan, San Roque) and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, San Policarpo, Arteche) in Visayas.

Meanwhile, areas under signal one in Luzon includes "Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, and the rest of Sorsogon"

The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte in Visayas, and Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group in Mindanao were also placed under signal number one.

In an earlier press briefing, Claudio Yucot, director of the Office of Civil Defense for the Bicol Region and chairperson of the RDRRMC said they experienced heavy rains and strong winds.

"As of now a total of 1,917 families or 2,354 persons are affected. 95 families or 740 persons evacuated in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate" he added.

Yucot said 2,450 passengers were stranded in different ports of Bicol Region. While flooding incidents were recorded in 17 barangays in eight cities and municipalities in Naga City and Camarines Sur and one flood-induced landslide. Marie Manalili/DMS