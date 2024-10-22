Severely affected barangay mostly in NCR, Calabarzon and Central Luzon: PDEA

Barangays in the National Capital Region and two others are the most drug-affected ones in the country, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday

In its latest report released last Friday, the PDEA said 6,292 barangays remain affected by illegal drugs while drug-cleared barangays reached 29,211.

“So we are talking of the NCR (National Capital Region) and the super regions like Calabarzon and Region 3,” said PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon in an interview with PTV’s Bagong Pilipinas.

Carreon said some drug-affected barangays are in Mindanao where there are challenges in terms of internal security.

Up to 114,892 persons were arrested under the Marcos administration, the PDEA said. Of the number, 7,364 are tagged as high-value targets.

More than 12,183.65 kilos of shabu, cocaine and marijuana as well as 115,081 pieces of party drug ecstasy, all worth P49.82 billion, were seized in 84,676 anti-drug operations from July 1, 2022 to Sept. 30. DMS