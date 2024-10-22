Implementation of ARAL law to start next year

The Department of Education (DepEd) may start the implementation of the national learning intervention program under the newly signed Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) law next year.

"Realistically, this will probably take the Department of Education, maybe early next year. There are a lot of interventions that will be introduced by the Department of Education by early next year," Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, chairman ng House Committee on Basic Education and Culture said Monday.

"Realistically speaking, there is a need to give enough time for the preparation of the Department of Education. So, I think the implementation will be about next year," he explained.

According to Romulo, the law gives the Department of Education the authority "to start a tutor program" to help struggling learners to catch up on their studies.

He said teachers who will volunteer and be qualified to be part of the tutor program will receive additional compensation "in accordance with the magna carta for public school teachers and the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) circulars and DepEd orders."

The ARAL program is a free intervention program created to address learning challenges in the country following the poor ranking of the Philippines education system in its performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The ARAL Act was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last October 18 . Robina Asido/DMS