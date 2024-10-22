Pagasa places more areas under signal number one

More areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal number one while Tropical Depression ''Kristine'' decelerated hours after it entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

"Although Kristine is still far, she has a wide wind circulation that may directly affect the eastern part ng Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas. Its trough extension will affect and bring cloudy skies in the bigger part of the country," Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) weather forecaster Veronica Torres said.

At around 5pm, the eye of ''Kristine'' was last spotted at 760 east of Catarman, Northern Samar. Its speed has reduced to 15 kph while it maintains its maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph while moving west southwest.

The areas under signal number one includes "the southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue), Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, General Nakar, Pitogo, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real) including Pollilo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island in Luzon.

Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte in Visayas as well as Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group in Mindanao, were also placed under the same tropical cyclone wind signal.

''Kristine'' is forecast "to move west southwestward until tomorrow (22 October) morning before turning generally west northwestward for the rest of the forecast period."

"Kristine may intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. It may reach severe tropical storm category on Wednesday (23 October) and typhoon category on Thursday (24 October) before making landfall," said Pagasa.

Torres said ''Kristine'' may further decelerate before its landfall which might bring stronger rain and winds in the affected areas of the country.

"The highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal for Kristine is signal number four," she said.

She said rapid intensification and changes in forecast track are not ruled out, given the favorable environmental conditions and depending on the movement of the weather systems surrounding the tropical cyclone in the next few days. Robina Asido/DMS