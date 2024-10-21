Marcos congratulates Indonesian President Prabowo, VP Gibran

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday congratulated President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka for their inauguration as top government leaders of Indonesia.

In his message, Marcos underscored Indonesia as one of the Philippines’ longstanding partners and closest friends among fellow founding nations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“I congratulate President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on their inauguration in Jakarta today,” Marcos said.

“As a fellow founding member of the ASEAN, Indonesia is one of the Philippines’ long standing partners and closest friends in the region,” he added.

Marcos also reaffirmed the Philippines’ desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesia as it coincides with their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in November.

“I reaffirm our nation’s desire to further strengthen our bilateral ties with Indonesia on this momentous occasion and in lieu of our diplomatic relations’ 75th anniversary in November.” Presidential News Desk