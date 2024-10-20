Lawmen arrest MSU-Marawi City bombing suspect

ZAMBOANGA CITY?Authorities have arrested an alleged Dawlah

Islamiya-Maute Group member involved in the December 2023 Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi City bombing where four died and 57 were injured, police said Saturday.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Lapitos, the most wanted person in the province.

Daculan said the suspect was arrested around 4:20 pm Wednesday in Barangay Maria Christina, Iligan City.

Police had an arrest warrant from an Iligan City court for violating the Anti-Terrorism Act dated October 11.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Army's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade. DMS