「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,810
$100=P5730

10月20日のまにら新聞から

Lawmen arrest MSU-Marawi City bombing suspect

［ 101 words｜2024.10.20｜英字 (English) ］

ZAMBOANGA CITY?Authorities have arrested an alleged Dawlah

Islamiya-Maute Group member involved in the December 2023 Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi City bombing where four died and 57 were injured, police said Saturday.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Lapitos, the most wanted person in the province.

Daculan said the suspect was arrested around 4:20 pm Wednesday in Barangay Maria Christina, Iligan City.

Police had an arrest warrant from an Iligan City court for violating the Anti-Terrorism Act dated October 11.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Army's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade. DMS

前の記事2024年10月20日 次の記事2024年10月20日