Marcos, First Lady attending inauguration of Indonesian president

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are set to attend the inauguration of Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka on October 20 in Jakarta, government media said Saturday.

No details were given on the departure of the First Couple.

The visit highlights the Philippines' strong diplomatic ties with Indonesia as the two nations mark 75 years of formal relations

Prabowo recently arrived in the Philippines for a visit.

Marcos' first foreign trip after assuming the presidency in 2022 was in Indonesia. This was reciprocated by then Indonesian President Joko Widodo this January. DMS