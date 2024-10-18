NEDA board okays P27.92b project to boost PH health system resiliency

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., approved on Wednesday the “Philippines: Health System Resilience Project, Phase 1” program of the Department of Health (DOH).

The program will enhance health emergency prevention, preparedness, and response in vulnerable areas in the country.

The project costs P27.921 billion. It will prioritize areas in the country with poor access to healthcare. The DOH has identified 17 provinces for its pilot run.

Marcos lauded the DOH for the program as it serves as an “application of lessons learned during the pandemic. It also helps to recognize the gaps that were identified” during the global health emergency, he added.

“Maganda ito kasi specific to the Philippines. It’s not a general … (it is) specific even to the area,” Marcos told Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa who was presenting the project during the NEDA Board Meeting at the Palace.

He said the program will rebuild a resilient health system, supporting the vision outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

It is also geared towards building an enabling environment, project management, monitoring and evaluation, and Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC). Presidential News Desk