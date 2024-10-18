PNP, NBI to investigate four-year-old murder of sweepstakes official

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will work together to reopen the four-year-old shooting death of a former official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla '' gave direction that PNP will be closely coordinating with the NBI instead of the NBI conducting lateral investigation.”

The death of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga in July 2020, when Metro Manila was under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a cold case until two witnesses alleged that two former police officials were behind the killing.

Ex-PNP anti-narcotics officer Lt. Col. Santie Mendoa and Nelson Mariano, claimed that former PCSO general manager Royina Garma, a former police officer, and National Police Commission (Napolcom) commissioner Edilberto Leonardo were behind the incident during a House of Representatives committee hearing.

Police criminal investigators are file criminal cases against the people tagged in Barayuga’s killing but are waiting for his widow's signature on the affidavit. DMS