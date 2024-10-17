Palace will allow PNP to reopen high-profile drug cases from previous admin

Malacanang said on Wednesday said it will not stop the Philippine National Police (PNP) from reopening investigation of high profile drug cases from the Duterte administration.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin made the assurance after PNP said it will re-examine the 2018 murder of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili.

Retired police colonel Royina Garma recently claimed before a hearing of a special committee of the House of Representatives that a police official was behind the shooting.

"The reopening of the investigations of the high killings related to the war on drugs should indicate that the Marcos administration places the highest importance on the fair dispensation of justice and on the universal observance of the rule of law in the country," Bersamin said.

Last Tuesday, Bersamin said the Marcos administration will support filing of charges against former National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, who is allegedly behind the killing of convicted Chinese drug convicts.

Garma and Leonardo were also reportedly linked to the death of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary Wesley Barayuga in 2020.