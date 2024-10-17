Key Mindanao road project gets nod

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Wednesday approved the Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“It’s one of the main road programs for Mindanao. I think that we should, as much as possible, proceed with the project … we need to approve,” Marcos said.

The NEDA Board granted the approval as Marcos presided over the 21st NEDA Board Meeting at the Palace.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the MTCIP will support the department’s goal to enhance the transport network in Mindanao, benefiting the agricultural sector of the country.

“Mindanao Transport Connectivity Transport Project is part of the master plan for high-standard Highway Network Development Project, which identified major projects that would be developed from north Luzon, central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” Bonoan said.

“This project should provide high-level traffic services by assuring high speed mobility and safe travel to vital transport socio-economic activities for development of the regions and the country as a whole,” he added.

The MTCIP will also improve the transportation network in Mindanao, facilitate the transport of agricultural goods from isolated areas, preserve the long-term value of road assets, and minimize the expenses associated with routine and periodic road maintenance.

It will also interconnect Northern Mindanao, Davao and Soccsksargen regions.

The project will be funded by the World Bank (WB). It will have at least five components before its completion in 2030.

The DPWH said it will continue the rural roads program beyond 2030, noting these projects have been economically viable with internal economic benefit. | Presidential News Desk