PNP to review unsolved cases of gov’t officials who died during drug war

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will review all unresolved cases involving local officials who died during the height of the Duterte administration's drug war.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo made this declaration following retired Police Col. Royina Garma’s revelations about the war on drugs in the House Quad Committee hearings.

In a press briefing, Fajardo said that one of the cases they will review is the murder of former Tanauan, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili in 2018.

“We will see who are involved particularly the elected officials and other well-known personalities who died during the height of the anti-drug campaign during the time of the previous administration, but this definitely will be included in the cases we will review... The only reason we prioritized this is because it was a specific case during the Quadcomm,” Fajardo said.

She added that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is “in the process of retrieving, restudying and assessing” Halili’s case, including identifying the role of a certain police officer surnamed Albotra in the late mayor’s death.

Fajardo clarified that only one active police officer with the surname Albotra, who was assigned in Central Visayas, correcting the rank mentioned in a hearing during the House Quad Committee that his rank was a lieutenant colonel.

“Without pinpointing to anyone we have to observe due process,” Fajardo said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS