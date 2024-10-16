Aboitiz InfraCapital positions Philippines as a preferred hub for Japanese investments

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, a pioneer in developing smart, sustainable, and industrial-anchored developments, continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the Philippines as a premier investment destination.

In its recent investment mission to Tokyo and Osaka, held in collaboration with the Philippine government, Aboitiz InfraCapital strengthened its commitment to fostering international partnerships and driving economic growth, with a focus on deepening ties with Japanese investors.

With over 1,700 hectares of industrial development across four strategic locations?LIMA Estate in Batangas, West Cebu Estate and MEZ2 Estate in Cebu, and TARI Estate in Central Luzon?Aboitiz InfraCapital has established itself as a vital partner in supporting economic growth in the Philippines.

To date, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates have generated more than 100,000 jobs and attracted ?158 billion in investments. In 2023 alone, the Estates facilitated $3.4 billion in exports, further demonstrating the Philippines’ competitive advantage in Southeast Asia.

The investment mission, held in collaboration with the Embassy of the Philippines in Tokyo, the Consulate General in Osaka, the Department of Trade and Industry-Philippine Trade and Investment Center (DTI-PTIC), and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), brought together government officials, industry leaders, and prominent Japanese investors.

The discussions focused on expanding opportunities in the Philippines, emphasizing the country's strategic location, robust workforce, and government initiatives designed to promote ease of doing business.

“Our collaboration with Aboitiz InfraCapital has been critical in showcasing the Philippines as a key partner for Japanese investors,” said STR Dita Angara-Mathay, Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo Special Trade Representative and Commercial Counselor.

“The establishment of green lanes for strategic investments and the implementation of critical reforms such as the CREATE Act and CREATE MORE Bill have further strengthened the Philippines’ position as one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies. By simplifying processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, we are ensuring that Japanese companies have a clear path to success when they invest in the Philippines.”

The strong relationship between Japan and the Philippines continues to be a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth.

“Japan remains the Philippines’ largest foreign investor, accounting for 28 percent of total investments in 2023. This partnership has contributed $16.3 billion in exports and generated over 340,000 direct jobs across PEZA-registered enterprises,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president of LIMA Land and Head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates is perfectly positioned to attract and support continued investment from Japanese companies. Our developments provide not only a prime location but also a vibrant business ecosystem, backed by a highly skilled and motivated workforce motivated to contribute to the success of any business.”

Japanese locators are a significant presence within Aboitiz InfraCapital’s estates, making up 32 percent of the companies across its Economic Estates. Industry leaders such as Tsuneishi Holdings Cebu, NKC Manufacturing, Yamaha, Kurabe Industrial Philippines Inc., and Epson Precision Philippines have found success in these strategically positioned industrial hubs.

“The success of Japanese companies in our Estates is a testament to the quality of our business-ready ecosystems,” added Fernandez de Mesa. “We remain committed to providing our locators with the best environment for growth through a seamless, sustainable, and forward-thinking approach to industrial development.” DMS