Fake news, disinformation biggest challenges to improving early warning system

Fake news and disinformation are the biggest challenges as the government continues to improve its early warning system to minimize the effect of calamities, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chairman and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Monday.

In an interview with reporters during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), Teodoro said while the government continues to improve its early warning system, the spread of fake news and disinformation can cause "chaos" and "panic" among people.

"It's constantly improving, our early warning system. There are two points in the early warning system, the detection and the information flow," he said.

"Early detection, once again, is a function of science and technology and also it's adequate information translated into actionable deeds for preparation that you can cascade down to the community. Then again, the biggest challenge is fake news and disinformation," he added.

Teodoro also noted that the Philippines is collaborating with its allies, like Japan, as part of its effort to improve the early warning system.

"Yes, definitely. It's been a long time. Our collaboration continues. It doesn't need to be in the future. It's already being done by DOST (Department of Science and Technology) and us," he said. Robina Asido/DMS