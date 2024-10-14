Former PNP chiefs should clarify role in anti-drugs operations: Marbil

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Sunday called on former PNP chiefs to clarify their roles during the anti-drug campaign, following serious allegations made by retired Lt. Col. Royina Garma at a House hearing.

Garma has claimed that former President Rodrigo Duterte and other high-ranking officials from his administration sanctioned covert operations replicating the Davao City model of alleged extrajudicial killings on a national scale.

"We take these allegations very seriously. We will thoroughly investigate Garma’s claims to ensure accountability and transparency within our ranks," Marbil said.

He underscored the importance of restoring public trust in the PNP, particularly in light of the recalibrated anti-drug campaign aimed at prioritizing human rights.

Garma made the revelations during a recent Quad-Committee (QuadComm) hearing, presenting a matrix suggesting that former PNP Chiefs were aware of these covert operations. In her sworn statement, she implicated Col. Edilberto Leonardo as a key figure in implementing the alleged scheme.

Garma recounted her initial interactions with Duterte, which began with a direct call instructing her to report to his residence in Davao City. In that meeting, she claimed that Duterte tasked her with identifying a high-ranking officer in the PNP to lead a national anti-drug initiative.

Garma identified Leonardo, alleging that he subsequently collaborated with Duterte and his aide, now Senator Christopher Go, to establish a new Task Force comprising so-called “liquidators” across the country

Her affidavit named several members of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) classes of 1996 and 1997, whom she alleged actively participated in these operations.

As the PNP prepares to investigate these serious allegations, Marbil reiterated, “Our commitment to human rights and accountability is paramount. We must work diligently to regain the trust of the people and ensure that law enforcement operates within the bounds of the law."

He also announced that measures would be implemented to strengthen public confidence and prevent similar abuses in future operations.

Garma has pledged to provide more details and names in an upcoming Executive Session with the QuadComm, raising questions about the potential serious implications for those involved in the controversial drug policies of the Duterte administration.

Marbil reiterated that the PNP remains dedicated to upholding justice and restoring faith in its operations, reinforcing its commitment to protecting human rights in all aspects of our operations.” PNP-PIO