Chinese tagged as kingpin of POGOs arrested in Laguna

A Chinese man suspected as the kingpin of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country was arrested in Binan City, Laguna on Thursday night along with 12 compatriots and Filipino cohorts.

Lyu Dong, also known as Lin Xunhan, was arrested by operatives of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in a subdivision in Barangay Canlalay around 8:30 p.m.

Lyu had alighted from his vehicle when armed law enforcement authorities apprehended him with a BI mission order.

Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, PAOCC’s executive director, said 12 other Chinese nationals were also arrested. They are Qui Xingjin, Zhang Jie, Zhang Haifeng, Lin Haiping, Lin Linxing, Wang Mingyang, Yuan Weijiang, Liu Changhuang, Cheng Hengfang, Su Zhonglin, Liu Changwu and Lin Xunqin

Nine Filipinos serving as bodyguards and drivers of Lyu were also apprehended. Several .9mm caliber handguns were seized from the suspects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered all POGOs to cease operations.

Investigation showed Lyu ran Lucky South 99, a POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga which was raided last June 4 due to reports of human trafficking and other illegal activities.

Among Lyu’s areas of operation are Central Luzon, Ilocos, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Metro Manila. His influence extends in at least five cities in Metro Manila, DMS