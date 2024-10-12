No Filipinos reported hurt from Florida hurricane

No Filipinos were hurt following the landfall of Hurricane Milton, one of the strongest in recent years, in Florida, an official from the Philippine Embassy in Washington said on Friday.

In a television interview, Philippine Embassy in Washington Consul General Donna Rodriguez said: "Right now, we have not received any reports of Filipinos who are hurt or killed due to the impact of Hurricane Milton."

Rodriguez said before Milton made landfall the Philippine Embassy as well as its honorary consul and even the local government, the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of US released an advisory and warning against the effect of the hurricane.

"All the residents in the areas that will be hit by Milton, especially those areas under mandatory evacuation, were asked to evacuate," she said.

Rodriguez said there are more than 178,000 Filipinos living in Florida and around 57,000 of them were residents of the Tampa Bay and Orlando area which were both hit by Milton. Robina Asido/DMS