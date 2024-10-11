Expanded bypass road in Bulacan inaugurated; alternate route strengthens link between Central Luzon and Metro Manila

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) cited the dedication and commitment of the Philippine government for the completion of the Arterial Road Bypass Project (ARBP) Phase III in Bulacan, encouraging the development of business establishments, the creation of economic opportunities, job opportunities, and better quality of life in Central Luzon.

JICA Senior Representative Fukui Keisuke was joined by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Bulacan Rep. Ambrosio Cruz, Jr., Guiguinto Mayor Agatha Cruz, and Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan (EOJ) to the Philippines Kinoshita Akito.

The ARBP, composed of three phases, is an approximately 25-km national road intended to alleviate serious traffic congestion around the municipalities of Guiguinto, Plaridel, Pulilan, and Baliuag in the province of Bulacan, north of Metro Manila. It links the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to the Pan-Philippine Highway, both of which were also previously supported by JICA.

ARBP Phases I and II, which involved the construction of the 2-lane road along the 25 km stretch, were completed in 2012 and 2018 respectively. With the completion of Phase III in August 2024, the entire bypass road was widened to 4 lanes.

Cruz said, “We have been waiting for this a long time, now it’s here.”

At least 15,000 vehicles are expected to be diverted from the frequently congested Pan-Philippine highway, with reduction in travel time between the municipalities of Balagtas and San Rafael from around 1 hour to nearly half the time compared to the previous route.

“Japan’s commitment extends beyond mere financial assistance; it encompasses the sharing of advanced technology and expertise in engineering and project management, providing training and resources to local professionals, ensuring that knowledge and skills are transferred to the Filipinos,” said Bonoan during the inauguration ceremony.

The ARBP in Bulacan, amounting to 20,213 million yen of financial assistance by JICA, is among JICA’s large-scale road and bridge infrastructure cooperation in the Philippines. Other projects include the Davao City Bypass, Dalton Pass East Alignment Road, 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge, and Road Network Development Project in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), among others.

JICA added that there are ongoing discussions for future infrastructure projects such as: the 2nd San Juanico Bridge in Leyte and Samar, and Central Mindanao High Standard Highway. JICA Philippines