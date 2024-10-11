59% of families rate themselves poor in September: SWS

Fifty nine percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor from June's 58 percent, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) third quarter survey showed.

The poll which was conducted from September 14 to 23, also revealed that 13 percent saw themselves as borderline (between poor and not poor) while 28 percent viewed themselves as not poor.

In terms of regions, the highest number of people who saw themselves as poor was in Mindanao at 67 percent, followed by the Visayas at 62 percent.

The SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults including 600 from Balance Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS