Sandiganbayan junks P276 million civil case vs Marcoses

The second division of the Sandiganbayan, an anti-graft court, dismissed a P276 million civil case against former President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife former First Lady Imelda Marcos concerning various properties they allegedly brought.

The court dismissed the case for violation of Marcoses' constitutional rights to a speedy disposition of cases.

The motion to dismiss filed by the former first lady last July 16, 2024 noted that "the inordinate delay was caused by the defective complaint" of the plaintiff which is the Republic of the Philippines representative by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) and assisted by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

"The plaintiff filed frivolous motions that contributed to the 24 year delay from the time this Court granted the Motion for Bill of Particulars on January 31, 2000," it stated.

It also added that the case against Imelda "languished for almost 30 years from the time she submitted her answer in 1995 due to plaintiff's failure to initiate necessary action to prosecute the case" against her. Robina Asido/DMS