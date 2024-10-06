BAI reports promising results 28 days post-ASF vaccination of lobo pigs

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) announced on Saturday that the latest blood test results on pigs inoculated with the African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine, developed in Vietnam, have shown encouraging progress.

At 28 days post-vaccination, the pigs in Lobo, Batangas, demonstrated an average enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) percentage blocking of 90 percent. This indicates that the vaccinated pigs are developing strong immunity against ASF.

The ELISA test, which measures antibody levels in response to vaccination, suggests that the pigs are building a strong immune defense.

"The pigs are reported to be eating well, and their overall condition appears healthy," said Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica.

He inspected the pigs to verify their good condition. Additionally, grower pigs at the DA International Training Center on Pig Husbandry (ITCPH) have also been administered with the ASF vaccine.

BAI remains optimistic about the potential of the ASF vaccine as part of a comprehensive approach to controlling ASF outbreaks. The vaccine administration continues to be closely monitored, with further updates expected as the post-vaccination period progresses

This development comes as several hog farmers and swine industry groups seek the support of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. in convincing President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to approve the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the ASF vaccine.

The group urged the President to declare the current ASF outbreak a national emergency, which would expedite vaccine deployment. They noted that the vaccine has been previously tested with favorable results in both Vietnam and the Philippines.

In a statement, Tiu Laurel acknowledged the request and emphasized that this authorization would depend on a declaration of national emergency.

“We will study their request, which would allow greater access to the ASF vaccine for backyard piggeries,” he said. The group stressed that allowing the vaccine's emergency use could help inoculate around 6.3 million piglets and fatteners, ultimately benefiting both commercial and backyard hog raisers and potentially aiding the full recovery of the swine industry.

With the local hog industry having been severely impacted by ASF since 2019, the BAI is committed to advancing efforts that can support the industry's revival and the protection of both livelihoods and food security. Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Animal Industry