Marcos distributes over P610 million aid to typhoon-hit Northern Luzon

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended on Friday over P610 million in financial assistance and other services to thousands of Filipinos affected by Typhoon Julian in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has allotted a standby fund of P9 million, stockpile of 245,506 family food packs and non-ood items worth PhP421.57 million to residents of the three regions.

For its part, the Department of Health (DOH) has augmented health commodities for the regions, valued at P7.25 million along with the P8.4 million worth of logistics prepositioned to regional offices and facilities of the department.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) also made available P164.27 million worth of agricultural inputs for the three regions as it allotted P25,000 in loans per farmer and indemnification of insured affected farmers.

As of 6 pm on Thursday, the government has recorded over 63,000 typhoon-hit families in Northern Luzon with 148 families staying at evacuation centers in the regions of Cagayan Valley and CAR. Presidential News Desk