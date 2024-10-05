JICA and NEDA sign new 327 million yen grant for Filipinos to study in Japan

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) signed the 327 million yen Grant Agreement for the Project for Human Resources Development Scholarship, also known as the JDS Project, on October 3.

Already at its 23rd year, the JDS has since awarded graduate scholarships to more than 420 Filipino public servants coming from various government institutions.

Priority study areas of the project include Public Administration, Finance and Monetary Administration, Infrastructure Improvement and Development, Environmental Management, among many other fields that will be covered by the present top partner universities, namely: Hitotsubashi University, International University of Japan, Kobe University, Meiji University, Nagoya University, Rikkyo University, University of Tsukuba, and Yokohama National University. JICA Philippines