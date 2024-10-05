Metro Manila Subway: Valenzuela to North Ave. to partially open in 2028

The Metro Manila Subway is expected to partially operate from Valenzuela City to North Ave., Quezon City in 2028, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said Friday.

According to Bautista, the partial operations will extend to Ortigas, Pasig City, by 2029.

“‘Yung partial operations from Valenzuela to North Ave., 2028. 2029 naman [up to] Ortigas,” Bautista said.

Construction progress of the country’s first subway is pegged at 15.57 percent.

The Metro Manila Subway will cut across eight cities from Valenzuela City to FTI-Bicutan in Paranaque City with a spur line to NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The 33-kilometer and 17-station rail line aims to cut travel time between Quezon City and Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City from the present one hour and 10 minutes to just 35 minutes.

Once operational, the underground railway system can service up to 370,000 passengers daily. DOTr