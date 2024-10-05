NSCR Bocaue, Balagtas stations viaducts now connected

The North-South Commuter Railway System (NSCR) is a day closer to completion as the viaducts between Bocaue and Balagtas stations have been connected on Friday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuyaand Senator Joel Villanueva witnessed the placement of the last span that will connect the viaduct between Bocaue and Balagtas stations.

The Viaduct Span Connection involves the NSCR’s Contract Package 01, which covers the Malolos-Tutuban segment’s elevated structures with six stations and one depot.

On the other the Contract Package 02, includes elevated structures with three stations all inside Bulacan.

Overall progress of the NSCR is at 51.46 percent with construction progress is at 23.5 percent.

Bautista stressed that once the NSCR is completed, the rail line that will improve connectivity and mobility between Bulacan and Metro Manila.

“The NSCR would usher in a railway renaissance, reviving the once trailblazing rail industry in the Philippines,” Bautista said.

The transport chief expressed gratitude to the Japanese government’s financial and technical support in achieving connectivity and mobility in the greater Manila area.

“Today, we move closer to the goal of a reliable and efficient rail line that will improve connectivity and mobility between Bulacan and Metro Manila,” he said.

Once operational, 147-km rail line will connect key cities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Laguna, reducing end-to-end travel time between Clark International Airport in Pampanga and Calamba, Laguna from the current four hours via road to less than two hours via train.

The NSCR System is expected to service 800,000 passengers daily. DOTr