Two dead, eight injured due to ''Julian'': NDRRMC

At least two people died, eight were injured and one is missing due to the strong winds and rains caused by Typhoon ''Julian'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

In its 8am situational report, one of the reported fatalities were from Ilocos Region and the other is from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

An earlier report of two fatalities is yet to be confirmed by NDRRMC.

The eight injured persons were from Cagayan Valley region.

NDRRMC reported 58,953 families of the 211 thousand individuals from Region 1, 2 and CAR had been affected by "Julian". 3,171 persons were displaced and 363 houses were destroyed.

Twenty cities experienced power supply interruptions with 14 restored.

Communication lines were affected in eight cities, one in Region 1 and seven in Region 2.

The estimated damage to agriculture is P35,209,440.81 with 526.7 hectares of crops in Ilocos Region destroyed by ''Julian''.

''Julian'' re-entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as a typhoon on Thursday morning and left PAR in the afternoon. It made landfall over Southern Taiwan. Marie Manalili/DMS