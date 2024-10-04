South Korean president Yoon arriving October 6 for two-day state visit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to arrive on October 6 for a two-day State Visit upon the invitation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement issued last Thursday, Malacanang said Yoon's state visit will be from October 6 to 7 in time for the 75th anniversary of Philippine-South Korea diplomatic ties.

This will be the first bilateral visit of a Korean president to the Philippines since 2011.

South Korea is the country's fourth largest trading partner and supplier of military assets. South Koreans are the number one tourist arrivals in the country.

During the meeting, both are expected to discuss cooperation in security and defense, maritime, economic and development fields, people-to-people ties, as well as labor and consular matters.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues, and reaffirm the vibrant and dynamic relations between the two countries.

Marcos met with Yoon during the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta last year, where they discussed food supplies, economic cooperation, and biodiversity preservation. DMS