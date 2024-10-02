「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月2日のまにら新聞から

Manila court sentences 10 to life imprisonment for hazing death

［ 117 words｜2024.10.2｜英字 (English) ］

Ten persons were found guilty of violating the Anti-Hazing Law in the death of a law student seven years ago, the Manila Regional Trial Court said Tuesday.

The ten were sentenced to reclusion pepetua or up to 40 years in jail, the court decision read.

The body of law freshman Horacio Castillo III of the University of Santo Tomas was found in a street. A passerby found the body and brought him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

''We would like to thank the prosecution of the Department of Justice Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla for his support, (our lawyer) Atty. (Lorna) Kapunan... the guilty verdict is a team effort,'' said the father, Horacio Castillo II. DMS

