Six people died and at least 57 others were hurt as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a passenger bus collided in Majayjay, Laguna on Sunday afternoon.

Five fatalities were adults while the other is a boy between 10 to 15 years old, a personnel of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office said.

The road crash occurred along a road in Barangay Bakia at around 3:25 p.m., police said.