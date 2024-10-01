PNP orders intelligence units to probe allegations dismissed mayor is a Chinese spy

The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered its intelligence units to investigate allegations arising from a news report that a dismissed town mayor is linked to Chinese espionage activities in the Philippines.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said the Directorate for Intelligence and Intelligence Group are looking into these reports involving Alice Guo, former town mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is probing Guo’s reported links with illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

An Al Jazeera documentary last week cited a Chinese businessman in Thailand who alleged that Guo is Chinese spy. In a House hearing last Friday, Guo lost her cool and denied the report.

An investigation is also ongoing to identify the personalities who helped Guo escape last July where she eluded authorities for weeks until she was nabbed in Indonesia last month.

She is in a jail for female inmates in Pasig City, where she is facing trafficking charges. DMS