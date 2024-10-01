Imee leaves admin senatorial slate to talk to all parties

Senator Imee Marcos, who is seeking re-election, said Monday it was a '' tremendous sacrifice'' to withdraw from the Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas, the senatorial slate of her brother and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“It’s a tremendous sacrifice to stand alone but I need to be free to cross the line, to talk to all parties, and to get things done,” she said at a press briefing.

Marcos announced her decision last Saturday at her Facebook page.

She added her brother '' might be put in a compromising position.''

“It’s much better to stand alone even though it’s hard to campaign by myself,” she said.

“What I am afraid of is the heat of the election. We know that harsh words get thrown around. I cannot bear that,” she said.

Imee said her mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, was saddened by her decision.

“My mother became sad... I told her it’s much better for the family, it’s for everyone’s benefit, and so we can talk to all sectors. We have a way to be able to talk to different sides,” she said.

Imee said she choose not to side with her brother or Vice President Sara Duterte in and would rather have them reconcile.

In a separate interview with reporters, President Marcos said that Alyansa still supports despite her choice to campaign as an independent senatorial candidate.

“That’s fine. That happens. I’ve run as an independent myself many times. And so, that is her choice,” Marcos said.

“But you know, the Alyansa is still behind her. We are still continuing to support her. And if down the road she chooses to join us in our campaign sorties, she is of course, very welcome,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS