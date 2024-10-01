Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands due to ''Julian''

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number Four was raised over Batanes as typhoon “Julian” passed near Sabtang Island on Monday the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa said “Julian”, which was moving away from Batanes and going towards the northwestern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. It could reach super typhoon category within the day, it added.

''The peak of devastating typhoon-force winds will be felt over areas under Wind Signal No. 4 this afternoon until evening.'' said Pagasa in its 5 pm bulletin.

It had maximum winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number Three was raised over the northern and western portions of Babuyan Islands.

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number Two was hoisted over the northern and western portion of Mainland Cagayan (Piat, Santo Nino, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Lal-Lo, Pamplona, Gonzaga, Alcala, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Solana, Rizal, Claveria, Gattaran, Iguig, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Santa Ana) including the rest of Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, Santa Maria, Burgos, San Esteban, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Santa, Caoayan, Bantay, Santo Domingo, San Juan, San Vicente, San Ildefonso, Magsingal, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan)

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number One was up over the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, the rest of Mainland Cagayan (Penablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile), Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Pantabangan)

“Julian” is expected to begin recurving on Tuesday while moving slowly, then turn generally north northeast to northeast on Wednesday towards the southwestern coast of Taiwan, where it is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday, Pagasa said.

“Julian” is then expected to accelerate northeastward towards the East China Sea and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region on Thursday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS