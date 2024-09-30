Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts Cebu

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Cebu on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Phivolcs, damage and aftershocks are expected.

The epicenter of the tremor was recorded 16 kilometers southwest of Poro, Cebu at 2:53 pm.

The quake had a tectonic origin and a depth of 11 kilometers.

Intensity IV was felt in Poro and Talisay City in Cebu, Candijay, Duero, Inabanga, President Carlos P. Garcia, San Miguel, Sierra Bullones, and Talibon in Bohol; Baybay City, Hilongos, Hindang, and Matalom in Leyte; Intensity III in San Fernando, Cebu; Garcia Hernandez, Bohol; Albuera, Merida, and Palompon in Leyte; Ormoc City; Sogod, Southern Leyte; Intensity II in Argao, Cebu; Isabel, Javier, and Villaba, LEYTE; Hinunangan and Hinundayan, Southern Leyte; and Intensity I in Carigara, Dulag, and Matag-ob, Leyte.

In terms of instrumental intensities, Intensity IV was monitored in Cebu City; Baybay City and Hilongos, Leyte; Intensity III in Hinunangan and Sogod, Southern Leyte; Intensity II in Argao and San Fernando, Cebu; Javier, Leyte; and Intensity I in Alangalang, Carigara, Dulag, and Kananga, Leyte. Jaspearl Tan/DMS