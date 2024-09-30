Marcos wants Senate to speed up approval of ROTC bill

Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino said Sunday that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered senators to fast track the passage of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) bill.

In an interview with dzBB, Tolentino said Marcos wanted the bill to be passed in the Senate because it covers disaster preparations, caring for the environment, and strengthening the country’s defense against malicious attacks on national security.

He said that the mandatory ROTC bill had been approved in the House of Representatives and its passage in the Senate could be faster if it was certified as urgent.

“ It’s approved in the Lower House and has been sent to us. So we are in the period of interpellation. Two solons will interpellate, then we will have amendments. So if this will be certified as urgent, then the passage would be faster,” Tolentino said.

He said the measure is for first and second-year college students.

“Actually, this (bill) is for first-year and second-year college students. The first year covers the basics, but it includes disaster preparedness, disaster management, civic duties, environmental care, and the restoration of mangroves... Climate change will probably be included in the first year as well. For the second-year students, it becomes more advanced. It’s for when you want to become an official, for example,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino said the mandatory ROTC bill has undergone the right process and they have studied the provisions under the measure.

ROTC became optional after a student was found dead in 2001. It was changed into the National Service Training Program in 2002. Jaspearl Tan/DMS