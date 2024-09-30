“Julian” intensifies into typhoon: Pagasa

''Julian'' strengthens, Pagasa not ruling out it can be supertyphoon

“Julian” strengthened into a typhoon, causing the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 3 over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands on Sunday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Julian'' was monitored 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 was raised by Pagasa over mainland Cagayan, the rest of Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and northern and central portions of Ilocos Norte.

''With the current trend in its intensification, the possibility of reaching super typhoon category is not ruled out,'' said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was placed over the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the northern and central portions of Aurora.

“Julian” had maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to move generally west-northwest to north northwest from Sunday through Tuesday morning towards the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area, before accelerating north northeast over the waters east of Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon onwards.

By Monday, “Julian” is expected to make landfall over Batanes or Babuyan Islands. Jaspearl Tan/DMS