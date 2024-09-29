Don’t wait for Lebanon situation to worsen, DMW reminds OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday renewed its call for Filipinos to leave Lebanon before the situation there further escalates amid the conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the region.

Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Felicitas Bay said the government is continuing its voluntary repatriation.

“Again this is a call for all Filipinos not only OFWs but for Filipinos in Lebanon to heed the call of [the] government for voluntary repatriation,” Bay said in a news forum in Quezon City.

“Kaya po hinihikayat natin huwag na po nating hintayin na mas lalong lumala iyong situation,” she said.

There are over 11,000 Filipinos with their dependents in Lebanon, she said.

Registration is ongoing for those who wish to return home, she said. The list has about 1,100 individuals who wanted to be repatriated, according to Bay. However, some of them changed their mind, she said.

“Mayroon po kaming mga information at sila po ay nag-sulat or tumawag nagpa-rehistro subalit mamaya ay nagsabing binabawi ko na po iyong registration po or I am not pursuing with what I have signified before,” she added.

In October last year, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised the alert to level 3 in Lebanon. Under the said alert level, the processing of Balik-Manggagawa application and the return of contract workers to Lebanon are suspended.

The DFA said the Philippine government is considering to place Lebanon under alert level 4 if the situation worsens. Presidential News Desk