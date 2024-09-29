Imee says she will seek re-election as independent

Senator Imee Marcos said she will run for re-election as an independent so that her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will not be criticized for being biased towards her.

In a Facebook message, Marcos said ''I chose to stay independent and true not to one group but for every Filipino.''

She said she emulated her father, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr on his 35th death anniversary.

''My father's lessons remain with me. That is why as the eldest, I chose to be independent and steadfast like him,'' she said. ''It is not easy to be independent during a campaign and in politics but that is what my father handed down to me.''

On Thursday, the President announced the administration senatorial candidates for the 2025 midterm elections. His sister was not present but Marcos said the senator '' has begun campaigning.''

The senator said she thanked the President for supporting her despite criticism. She said she was happy that the Nacionalista Party and her allies continued to support her.

The administration's candidates are conposed of survey leader Deputy House Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, former Senators Tito Sotto, Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Senators Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, and Bong Revilla.

First timers Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati Mayor Abigail Binay and Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar round off the list. DMS