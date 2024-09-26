Japan joining defense and security exhibition for first time

The Japanese government is joining the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS) in the Philippines for the first time in line with its efforts to support the modernization of the Philippine security forces.

"This is our first participation as a government and this is in line with our direction on further providing security and defense for Philippines and other countries," said Takami Yasuhiro, Senior Adviser to the Minister of Defense in an exclusive interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun in Pasay on Wednesday.

"Two years ago there was a huge change in terms of the direction on how the defense structure and assistance is being done in Japan," he added.

Takami said the main objective of Japan's participation on this year's ADAS is to further strengthen cooperation with the Philippines.

"To able to provide... transfers of these equipment to the Philippines to further strengthen these security and defense aspects," he said.

"The current problem the Philippines is facing, it is very similar to what Japan is facing, as well. So on that aspect, I think we share the same values on this aspect and we can have a further deep cooperation in defense cooperation on the equipment side and procurement together," he added.

Emphasizing the stronger cooperation and partnership between Japan and Philippines, Takami said that he looking forward on Japan's continued participation in the future ADAS.

This year's ADAS was participated by at least 16 Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NTT DATA Japan Corp., Toyokoh Inc., Tokyo Keiki Inc., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solution Corp., SKY Perfect JSAT Corp., Space Entertainment Laboratory, VFR Inc., Nippon Control System Corp., NEC Corp., Kanagawa Kiki Kogyo Co., LTD., Abit Corp., Hytec Inter Co., Ltd. IHI Corp., JMU Defense Systems Co., Ltd., and Jupitor Corporation/ ALAE Engineering Co.

The Japanese companies offers different technologies like radars, amphibious vehicle, unmanned aerial vehicles and others. Robina Asido/DMS