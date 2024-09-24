Chinese chopper shadowed BFAR plane over Scarborough Shoal: report

A Chinese chopper shadowed a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane patrolling over Scarborough Shoal on Monday.

In a video posted in social media, a broadcast media reporter onboard the BFAR plane showed how a Chinese military helicopter followed their aircraft during the patrol.

During the radio challenge, the pilot of the BFAR plane, said the Chinese military helicopter was "violating the flight safety" by "flying too close" to the position of the Philippine aircraft with a distance of "at less than 50 feet".

Aside from "a grey helicopter", a Chinese Coast Guard vessel was also seen in the area while another Chinese maritime militia was also monitored inside the shoal and six others at the northeast side of Bajo de Masinloc.

It was also noted that there were no Filipino fishermen monitored near the shoal during the patrol because of the presence of the Chinese. Robina Asido/DMS