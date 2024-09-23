Seven main transport groups not joining two-day strike on Monday

Seven big transport groups will not join a two-day strike of Piston and Manibela set on Monday, a transport group leader said Sunday.

Pistn National President Mody Floranda announced on Saturday that the strike will be against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The two groups said they oppose the requirement of the program for transport groups to consolidate with a cooperative or a corporation

But in an interview with dzBB, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap) National President Boy Vargas said their members will continue to ply their routes.

Altodap is joined by Pasang Masda, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, Stop and Go Transport Coalition, and Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas.

“We...will not join their strike because we are protecting our passengers so that they won’t have a hard time commuting,” Vargas said.

“We are not going to join them because they are always doing that. They have conducted several strikes, but the question is, did something happen because of them?” he said.

Vargas said the two groups were just using the consolidation requirement as an excuse not to comply with the modernization program.

“I think they are just using consolidation as a reason…If you really don’t want to comply, you will make that a reason,” Vargas said.

“My suggestion to the government now is to give more chances for those who haven’t consolidated to consolidate so that no one would be left behind,” he said.

Vargas said the last time they talked to Senate President Francis Escudero, he said lawmakers were studying the possibility of making the payment of jeepney units within 15 to 20 years to lessen the burden of operators and drivers.

“Actually they really can’t fully pay it yet because it would take seven years, When we talked to the Senate President last time, he said he wanted to make the payment take 15 to 20 years so the staggered payments would be lower. That suggestion of the SP is good and they are studying it,” he said.

He added that operators with shorter routes of around four kilometers would have more difficulty in fully paying for a unit within seven years than those with longer routes.

Vargas also urged the government to talk to local manufacturers so they could sell engines to help create an iconic jeep with a modern engine.

He also assured the public that during the strike of the two groups, the local government units and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) would be providing free rides for commuters.

In a separate interview with dzBB, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they would also be ready to assist commuters during the protest.

“If we see a stranded passenger, the PNP chief has always ordered that we provide free rides so we could help our countrymen,” she added.

