Marcos not in Singapore to watch Formula One: Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr did not go to Singapore to watch the Formula One motorsports event, Presidential Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez said Sunday.

In a message to reporters, Chavez said Marcos ''was home with family, shot the weekly vlog and signed some documents.''

“Number one talaga, number one para sa akin sa priority na ginagawa ng pamahalaan ‘yung healthcare,” Marcos said in his latest vlog, responding to a comment from a netizen about the “Zero Billing” gift.

“Sa isang Bagong Pilipinas, lalo pang palalawakin at ilalapit sa taumbayan ang mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan. Walang pinipili sa pagtulong dahil ang bawat buhay ay mahalaga,” added Marcos.

In 2022, Marcos flew to Singapore to meet Singaporean officials and watch Formula One. DMS