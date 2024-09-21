Pasig court orders dismissed mayor transferred to city jail

A Pasig court ordered a dismissed mayor allegedly linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Corp. to be transferred from the Philippine National Police to the city’s jail on charges of qualified human trafficking.

Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 167 Judge Annielyn Medes-Cabelis ordered Alice Guo to be at the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory in Barangay Pinagbuhatan.

In her order dated Sept. 19, the judge ordered the transfer of Guo’s co-accused, Walter Wong Long, from the Tarlac Provincial Jail to the Pasig City Jail Male Dormitory.

The charges against the them are non-bailable.

The court set the arraignment on Sept. 27 at around 8:30 a.m.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s public information officer, said they will transfer Guo after her arraignment on graft charges at a Valenzuela court. DMS