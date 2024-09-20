「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

9月20日のまにら新聞から

23 persons reported dead from storms, enhanced monsoon: NDRRMC

［ 156 words｜2024.9.20｜英字 (English) ］

Twenty-three persons were reported dead and 15 missing due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical storms “Ferdie”, “Gener”, and “Helen”, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

Of the 23 fatalities, nine were in Mimaropa, four in Western Visayas, four in the Zamboanga Peninsula, four in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and two in Central Visayas.

NDRRMC said 13 were injured.

The affected families reached 298,633 or 1,061,421 persons, of which 18,466 families or 69,360 persons were served inside evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P2,401,500.

Twelve cities or towns experienced power interruptions while one had communication lines cut.

NDRRMC said 39 roads and seven bridges are not passable.

The number of damaged houses was 1,243, where 235 were totally damaged while 1,008 were partially damaged.

According to NDRRMC, P17,437,776.65 worth of aid was distributed to families who were affected by the monsoon and the cyclones. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

