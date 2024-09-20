Tulfo brothers lead senatorial survey: OCTA Research

Two brothers lead a senatorial survey released by OCTA Research 11 days before the start of filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 senatorial elections before the Commission on Elections.

Erwin Tulfo, a former member of President Marcos' cabinet and now a partylist representative of ACT-CIS, and broadcaster Ben Tulfo had 60 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

At third place were former Senate President Tito Sotto followed by Senator Bong Go and ex-Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr.

A total of seven senators, including Imee Marcos, are in OCTA Research's top 12 list. Former President Rodrigo Duterte is ranked ninth.

Sotto, Lacson, Manny Pacquiao are three former senators in the list. Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos is 11th and 2025 vice presidential candidate Willie Ong round up the list.

Ranjit Rye, president of OCTA Research, told One News in a radio interview that ''it is clear that the Tulfo brothers' numbers are going up while that of Duterte are going down.''