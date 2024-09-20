House approves proposed 2025 budget of defense, migrant workers departments

The House of Representatives approved on Thursday the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

This is the fourth day of House deliberations over next year’s national budget.

During the hearing, Agusan del Norte Rep. Jose Aquino II said the DND’s P254-billion budget was “designed to fortify a defense organization that is agile and resilient”.

“It also allows it to refocus its strategic direction, primarily on archipelagic defense while upholding the nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” he added.

Aquino said that of this amount, P75 billion was allotted to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program while P25 billion was set aside for unprogrammed appropriations.

In response to a query by Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, he said the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan has not yet been ratified.

“Right now, the agreement between Japan and the Philippines hasn’t been ratified yet. What we have really discussed is the passage of international waters or the freedom of other countries to go through those places. Especially now in the WPS (West Philippine Sea), so we can pass through there, and our fishermen could go there so they could catch more fish,” Aquino said.

Brosas suggested that the DND should have safeguards to prevent Japanese troops from committing crimes and victimizing Filipinos as they did during World War II.

She also said the West Philippine Sea should be de-militarized for the country to avoid escalating tensions.

“With what we see every day, even in the news here in the Philippines, it is China who (harasses) us, so maybe they should be the first to de-militarize,” Aquino said.

Aquino said that the United States has only given $500 million worth of military assistance so far and the rest have been commitments.

APEC Partylist Rep. Sergio Dagooc urged solons to restore some amount of the budget decreased to the AFP to the DND, especially for the acquisition of assets as well as restore the budget cut for utilities so Filipino soldiers could pay their bills to electric cooperatives.

Dagooc also called on the DND and the AFP to review the amount given to soldiers who are wounded or killed in action.

After the interpellation, Minority Floor Leader and 4Ps Partylist Rep. Marcelino Libanan made a motion to terminate the plenary debates on the DND’s proposed budget and it was seconded.

Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Jil Bongalon sponsored the proposed P8.503 billion budget of the DMW.

This was lower than the approved P10.12 billion approved by Congress in the General Appropriations bill.

OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino said the budget cut could affect several services of the DMW.

“It’s like they just took back the increase in the year 2024 when more OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) are deployed now,” Magsino said.

“So many services and programs of the DMW will be affected by the huge budget cut,” she added.

Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza moved to end the period of the deliberations for the DMW and it was granted.

The lower chamber decided to defer the debates on the budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Jaspearl Tan/DMS