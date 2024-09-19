House approves 2025 budgets of DFA, five other agencies

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the proposed 2025 budgets of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and three other departments without any cuts.

During the interpellation, Nueva Ecija Rep. Joseph Violago said the Philippines is continuing its campaign for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations (UN) Security Council so the country can defend its territorial waters.

Violago added that the DFA plans to file a complaint in the UN General Assembly against China’s harassment in the West Philippine Sea.

OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino made a motion to approve the P27.4-billion budget of the DFA and it was seconded.

The P11.01 billion budget of the Department of Agrarian Reform, sponsored by Aklan Rep. Ted Haresco, was also approved quickly after he answered questions by Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas.

Haresco said there are 329 rebel returnees who were beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program.

Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza moved to terminate the debates on the DAR’s budget and it was approved.

The Comelec’s P35.4 billion budget was sponsored by Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong.

The lower chamber also approved the budgets of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) worth P281.32 billion, the Department of Tourism (DOT) with P3.33 billion, and the Commission on Human Rights with P1.10 billion.

The plenary hearing was also attended by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez previously announced that they aim to finish the deliberations of the national budget by September 25. Jaspearl Tan/DMS