Duterte says she is “not friends” with Marcos

Vice President Sara Duterte said Wednesday she was not friends with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. before campaigning for the 2022 presidential elections.

“We were not friends, first of all. We only knew each other because we were running mates. So, before we became running mates, we didn’t talk to each other. We only talked to each other during the campaign and while working before,” Duterte said in an interview with reporters.

“Senator Imee Marcos is the one who is actually my friend. I’ve known her since 2012. When I tendered my resignation that was the last time I talked to President Marcos,” she added.

Duterte said she would “never again” team up with Marcos.

In a House Committee on Good Governance Accountability hearing, she clarified that she would not be running in the coming elections. Jaspearl Tan/DMS