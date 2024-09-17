DOH reports three new Mpox cases

Three new cases of Mpox were found in the Philippines while five previously active cases have recovered, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

In a press conference, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said 13 Mpox cases are active, including the three newly-detected cases.

"The number of cases increase only because we also increased our testing. Once we are able to isolate them, they are no longer able to transmit the virus. That's how easy it is to control transmission," said Herbosa.

Herbosa said the three new cases were males from the National Capital Region and Calabarzon. DMS