''Gener'' to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday in vicinity of Isabela or Aurora

Tropical Depression ''Gener'' is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Isabela and or Aurora province Monday night or Tuesday early morning as it was located 290 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Gener'' had winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It was moving northwest at 10 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One in Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

Pagasa said ''Gener'' and Tropical Storm ''Pulasan'' are expected to intensify the southwest monsoon, which will result in heavy rainfall.

Heavy and intense rainfall is expected over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, and Negros Occidental from Monday until Wednesday.

Moderate and heavy rains are expected from Monday to Tuesday over the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Western Visayas, the rest of Negros Island Region (NIR), and Bicol Region.

On Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Western Visayas, the rest of Negros Island Region(NIR), Bicol Region, and Central Visayas. DMS